chicago shooting

3rd suspect charged with murder in death of retired Chicago firefighter during Morgan Park attempted carjacking

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A third suspect has been charged with murder in the shooting of retired Chicago Fire Lt. Dwain Williams outside of a popcorn shop in Morgan Park earlier this month.

Devin Barron, 20, of Lynwood is charged with one count of first degree murder, one count of unlawful use of a weapon on a person with a loaded firearm, both felonies, as well as one misdemeanor charge of possession of cannabis more than 10-30 grams, one count of being a fugitive from justice with an out of state warrant, and two counts of issuance of warrant.

Barron was taken into custody by the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force Saturday morning around 10 a.m. in Lansing, Ill. He was due in bond court in Chicago Monday.

Dwain Johnson, 18, and a 15-year-old boy who has not been identified by name have also been charged in the shooting.

WATCH: Raw surveillance video of attempted carjacking, shooting


EMBED More News Videos

Chicago police released this surveillance video of the attempted carjacking and shootout that killled retired Chicago firefighter Dwain Williams in Morgan Park.



Williams, a beloved retired CFD lieutenant, was walking out of a popcorn shop in Morgan Park at 117th Street and Western Avenue on December 3. Surveillance video captured the shooting exchange, with Williams and the group trying to approach him. Williams was hit and later died.

Mayor Lightfoot, Chicago police discuss charges in firefighter's death


EMBED More News Videos

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown speak after a teenager was charged in the shooting of a retired firefighter in Morgan Park.




CPD said carjackings are up dramatically this year in the city. The superintendent added that his officers have taken some of the people responsible for these crimes off the streets.
"We've had an extraordinary spike but we have made some arrests," Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said. "We need to make many more arrests. We're not satisfied and we're not going to stop pursuing these suspects until they're all captured."

RELATED: Carjackings in Chicago increase 134% in 2020, police say

Family, friends and a community said a final goodbye to Lt. Dwain Williams this weekend.

Williams, 65, spent 28 years with the Chicago Fire Department and later worked at OEMC specializing in coordinating the city's surveillance cameras.

Please note: The video in the player at the top of this story is from a previous report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagomorgan parkchicago shootingdeadly shootingfatal shootingchicago crimeshootingman killedman shotchicago fire departmentcarjacking
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO SHOOTING
30 shot, 8 killed in Chicago over holiday weekend
Police exchange gunfire with man in Washington Park
30 shot, 8 killed in Chicago over holiday weekend
West Side store employee fatally shoots would-be robber: CPD
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ex-alderman arrested for drunk driving incident in Gold Coast: police source
What investigators know about Nashville bombing suspect
IL reports 4,453 COVID-19 cases, 105 deaths
Highlights of COVID-19 stimulus, government spending bill
Why you still need to wear a mask after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US
Trump signs measure funding government, COVID relief
Show More
IN reports 2,494 new COVID-19 cases, 43 deaths
Accused bowling alley shooter due in court Monday
Consumer Reports: Find affordable medication, avoid coverage issues
30 shot, 8 killed in Chicago over holiday weekend
Traveling may require COVID vaccine passport in near future
More TOP STORIES News