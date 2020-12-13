funeral

Funeral held for CFD Lt. Dwain Williams, killed in attempted Morgan Park carjacking

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- As family, friends and a community say a final goodbye to Lieutenant Dwain Williams, the retired firefighter shot and killed during an attempted carjacking last Thursday.

"What I miss, like I said, he's always been a wonderful teacher. Every time I see him he has something to teach me," said Lt. Williams' grandson, Michael Armstrong.

Because of the pandemic, the Saturday morning funeral was held in the parking lot of the Monument of Faith Evangelistic Church on the city's Southwest Side.

"We were taught all of our lives: Fight for what you desire. Work hard for it, get it. ... And that's exactly what he did," Williams' brother the Rev. Keith Williams, a pastor, said.

Some wore red in tribute to the 65-year old husband, father, and grandfather known affectionately at TC.

WATCH: Raw surveillance video of attempted carjacking, shooting


EMBED More News Videos

Chicago police released this surveillance video of the attempted carjacking and shootout that killled retired Chicago firefighter Dwain Williams in Morgan Park.



"I was married to an angel and I feel he was an angel that took on human form," said the late Lt.'s wife, Karen.

And amid the songs of sorrow and mourning, there is anger over just how Williams died.

RELATED: Carjackings in Chicago increase 134% in 2020, police say

Father Michael Pfleger delivered the eulogy.

"Dwain was snatched from us by a world in which we live that has allowed evil and violence to raise its ugly head," he said.

Williams was killed while leaving a gourmet popcorn shop near 117th and Western Avenue when several men with guns opened fire on him while trying to steal his SUV. He returned fire but was fatally wounded.

WATCH: Chicago police and community organizers give update on murder of retired Chicago firefighter Dwain Williams.


EMBED More News Videos

Chicago police and community organizers give update on murder of retired Chicago firefighter Dwain Williams.



The stunning attack was caught by a nearby security camera. A reward for information leading to an arrest now exceeds $30,000.

At his homegoing, one of his grandchildren offered a poem of love.

"Knowing you are not here makes it hard to breathe. I just keep asking God why you had to leave," they said.

RELATED: Morgan Park popcorn fundraiser helps family of slain Chicago firefighter Lt. Dwain Williams, killed in carjacking attempt

Williams spent 28 years with the Chicago Fire Department and later worked at OEMC specializing in coordinating the city's surveillance cameras.

"When I think about Dwain and what left the biggest impact was his passion, compassion and his big personality," said Rich Guidice, OEMC Director.

WATCH: CFD, CPD salute Lt. Williams as body arrives at medical examiner's office


EMBED More News Videos

Members of the Chicago Fire Department and Chicago Police Department honored slain Lt. Dwain Williams as his body arrived at the medical examiner's office Thursday night.



Williams also had a love of music and often played under the pseudonym of D-Sharpe. He was also known for his love of helping people and was an advisor to the community group the Black Fire Brigade.

"Lt. Williams ran into burning buildings as many ran out, and kept the city safe," said Terri Winston with the Black fire Brigade.

While Williams is being remembered by many for his dedication to his family and his faith, his daughters are vowing to keep his legacy of excellence alive.

"We love you daddy and we're going to walk in your spirit," they said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagomorgan parkchicago shootingchicago crimeshootingfuneralman killedman shotchicago fire departmentcarjacking
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FUNERAL
Joliet crash involving funeral procession leaves 3 hurt
Hundreds expected at visitation for late South Holland firefighter
Man shot, 2 others including child hurt during funeral on Far South Side
Man shot, child among 2 hurt in Morgan Park cemetery shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPD still on hunt for downtown Chicago looting suspects
IL reports 8,737 cases, 127 COVID-19 deaths
How Illinois is handling COVID-19 vaccine distribution
US says COVID-19 vaccine to start arriving in states Monday
1 wounded in I-290 shooting on West Side
Santa, Mrs Claus pulled over in 'convertible sleigh'
Operation Santa brings joy to families of fallen, hurt CPD officers
Show More
Country music legend Charley Pride dies from complications from COVID
Chicago Weather: Scattered showers Saturday night
Long-time Rep. Lipinski worries over Democrats' future
4 killed in Cicero car crash
4 shot in Chicago weekend violence
More TOP STORIES News