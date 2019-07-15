4 hurt, 1 critically, in Uptown fight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people were injured Sunday in a fight in the Uptown neighborhood.The incident occurred at about 6:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of North Sheridan Road, police said. A 22-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were involved in a fight with a 19-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man in the entryway to an apartment building.The 22-year-old woman sustained bruises on her head and face and some bleeding on the back of her head, police said. She was taken to St. Francis Hospital in stable condition. The 24-year-old man was also taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition for bruises sustained to the head.The 19-year-old woman sustained cuts on her chest and right hand and was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in stable condition.The 20-year-old man suffered minor scrapes and was taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital in stable condition.Two people were being questioned by Area North detectives, police said. It's unclear if the two people being questioned were involved in the fight.