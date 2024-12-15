Homicide investigation underway as missing IL man found dead in Mississippi River, police say

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (WLS) -- A man who had been missing since 2019 was found at the bottom of the Mississippi River in East Moline, police said.

Big River Rescue and Recovery Team recovered a pick-up truck on September 15th near the boat ramp at Empire Park.

Police said the truck was reported stolen out of East Moline in 2017.

During the investigation human remains were also found inside the truck.

In December, the Rock Island County Coroner identified the man as Daniel L. Claeys using DNA analysis.

Claeys was reported missing out of East Moline in 2019.

East Moline police are conducting a homicide investigation.

Authorities did not say how Claeys died or what caused his death.

