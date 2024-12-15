Person found shot to death in Little Village alley after crash: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person was found shot to death after a crash on the city's Southwest Side on Saturday night, Chicago police said.

Police officers responded to a call about shots fired in the Little Village neighborhood's 3100-block of West Cermak Road just after 10 p.m.

Officers found a person, identified only as male, in an alley with a gunshot wound to his back. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said a green SUV truck had struck an unoccupied vehicle near the scene. Investigators say the victim may have been inside that unoccupied vehicle before officers arrived.

The victim's age was not immediately known.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

