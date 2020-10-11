West Garfield Park shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 others shot on West Side: Chicago police

Victims crash into Chicago Fire Department vehicle
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people have been shot and one person is dead after a shooting in West Garfield Park Saturday on Chicago's West Side.

The shooting occurred in the 100-block of S. Keeler just before 7 p.m., according to Chicago police.

The four victims were inside a vehicle when they were struck by unknown gunfire, police said. The victims then relocated the vehicle to the 500-block of S. Pulaski where they struck a Chicago Fire Department vehicle.

A 21-year-old man was struck in the back and forearm. He was transferred to Mt. Siani hospital where he was pronounced, officials said.

A 17-year-old girl and a 19-year-old man were both struck in the back and transported to Stroger hospital in serious condition. A 34-year-old man was also struck multiple times in the body and was taken to Mt. Siani in critical condition, police said.

There were no reported injuries from the occupants of the CFD vehicle, according to officials.

No offenders are in custody. Area Four Detectives are investigating.
