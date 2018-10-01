Four people were shot, two fatally, after a shooting inside a car that crashed in front of the Congress Plaza Hotel in the South Loop.Five people were inside the car as the driver was going south on Michigan Avenue at about midnight Monday morning when someone inside started shooting, police said.The driver hit a light pole and a planter box in front of the Congress Plaza, in the 500-block of South Michigan Avenue and then flipped on its roof.Food delivery driver Syed Mahmoodi happened to be inside the hotel when it occurred and saw the aftermath."Those security guards stopped him, kind of like not let him go inside anymore, but he was bleeding profusely," Mahmoodi said.Two men, one 31 years old, were both shot in the head and transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Their identities have not been released as police continue to investigate.Two 29-year-old men were both wounded in their shoulders and hospitalized in stable condition. A fifth person in the car that ran inside was hospitalized with back and neck pain.Police said they found two weapons inside the car.