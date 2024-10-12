4-year-old girl among 4 hospitalized after Englewood crash: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 4-year-old girl was among four people hospitalized after a South Side crash early Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said the crash happened in the Englewood neighborhood's 6700-block of South Stewart Avenue around 2:45 a.m.

A GMC SUV traveling eastbound struck a black Chevy sedan, which was also traveling eastbound, police said.

A 41-year-old woman, who was in the GMC, was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition. Two other women, 41 and 34, were also in the GMC but refused medical attention.

A 27-year-old woman, a 28-year-old man and a 4-year-old girl were inside the Chevy. Both adults were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, and the child was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the crash.