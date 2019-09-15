5 injured in car crash on Lake Shore Drive near Maggie Daley Park

CHICAGO -- Five people were injured in a crash on Lake Shore Drive Saturday in the Loop near Maggie Daley Park, Chicago Fire Department officials said.According Chicago Fire, authorities responded to a collision between two vehicles on Lake Shore Drive at Monroe Street about 11:15 p.m.One person was taken to a hospital in serious-to-critical condition, while four others were transported in fair-to-serious condition, fire said.Chicago police did not immediately provide additional information.