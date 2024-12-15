2 women killed, 2 others hurt in Irving Woods crash, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two women were killed in a crash on the city's far Northwest Side, Chicago police said.

The crash happened at about 12:16 a.m. on Sunday in the 8700-block of W. Irving Park Road, Chicago police said.

A man, 29, was driving a red sedan westbound on Irving Park Road when it crashed into a black SUV.

Three women were inside the black SUV: a 30-year-old, a 56-year-old and a 23-year-old.

The 30 and 56-year-old women were taken to area hospitals where they later died.

The 23-year-old woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

The driver of the red sedan was taken to the hospital and is also expected to be OK.

Chicago police believe the SUV might have been trying to turn across the red sedan's lane when the crash happened.

A gray sedan was also involved in the crash. Police said they believe it was struck by the black SUV.

A 22-year-old man was in the gray car and refused medical treatment.

No citations are pending. Chicago police are investigating.

