53 suburban Cook County polling places changed for midterm election

Cook County Clerk David Orr announced that voters in 53 precincts in suburban Cook County have new polling places for the midterm election.

Polling places were changed in Barrington, Chicago Heights, Oak Forest, Homewood, Harvey, Elk Grove Village, Streamwood, Franklin Park, Summit, Des Plaines, Glenview, Winnetka, Wilmette, Northbrook, Orland Park, La Grange Park, Broadview, Flossmoor, Hoffman Estates, Dolton, Harvey, Arlington Heights and Wheeling.

All affected voters will receive postcards in the mail with the location and hours of their new polling place. Election Day is November 6.

Click here to see a list of all 53 changed polling places
