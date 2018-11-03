6 hospitalized after O'Hare parking lot shuttle crash

At least six people were hurt early Saturday in a shuttle crash at O'Hare International Airport.Just before 3 a.m., two shuttles collided in the upper departure level near Terminal Five. The shuttles were carrying passengers from O'Hare parking lots at the time of the accident.Witnesses said one of the shuttles was parked and the other hit it from behind.Chicago Fire Department officials said the victims were taken to various area hospitals. All of the victims are listed in stable condition.