Chicago police issue alert for missing 6-year-old girl, grandmother in Brighton Park

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

Sarah Navas-Sallas (left) and her grandmother, Nexy Castillo-Gonzalez (right). (Chicago police)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police issued an alert Monday for a six-year-old girl and her grandmother who are both missing from the Brighton Park neighborhood.

Sarah Navas Sallas, 6, was last seen in the area of the 4400-block of South Albany Avenue at about 11:59 p.m. on Saturday.


Sarah is three feet tall, 38 pounds with brown eyes and brown shoulder-length hair. Police said she was last seen wearing a unicorn print white and pink sweater, blue jeans and glasses.
The girl is believed to be with her grandmother, Nexy Castillo-Gonzales.


Castillo-Gonzalez is 46 years old, five feet, four inches tall, 150 pounds with brown eyes and maroon hair. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt with white stripes, blue jeans, purple jacket and gray boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.
