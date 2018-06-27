CHILD INJURED

7-year-old boy held under water, burned during home invasion; suspect photos released

EMBED </>More Videos

Police have released the photos of the suspects who burned a boy during a violent home invasion in Richmond.

RICHMOND, Texas --
Authorities have released the photos from a violent home invasion in Richmond, where a 7-year-old boy was placed in hot bath water.


The attack took place at a home on Kenton Crossing Lane at about 3 a.m. Monday.

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, three masked men broke down the front door of the home and assaulted the family's father with a gun.

In one of the surveillance photos from inside the home, you can see a suspect dressed in a black and white vintage Air Jordan hoodie. He's holding a gun.

The second suspect has on a white Adidas hoodie with a T-shirt over his mouth that reads "Change."

The third suspect is wearing red sneakers. One of the suspects is called "D" by his accomplices.

EMBED More News Videos

Masked men broke into Richmond home, burned 7-year-old with hot water



Surveillance video also shows the suspects walking up to the home before the incident.

Detectives say when the men burst through the family's front door, they made their way to the master bedroom, demanded cash and when they were told there was no money, detectives say the men dunked a 7-year-old boy into a bath filled with hot water.

"What amount of money would it take for any of us to torture a 7-year-old kid? No amount of money. Here they are doing it for a couple thousand dollars they think he may have at the house," said detective Justin White with the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

EMBED More News Videos

Video shows home invasion suspects at a home in Fort Bend County.



On Monday afternoon, Sheriff Troy Nehls said on Twitter that the boy was transported to the Texas Medical Center and "is being treated for having some fluid in his lungs."



Sheriff Nehls said the boy's condition is not life-threatening.

The suspects got away with very little. There was not a lot of cash inside the home.

Detectives are also concerned that if they don't get these suspects off the street, they could target someone else next.


Investigators believe the family was targeted because the father owns a business. Authorities do not believe that this was a random attack.

They are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Detectives say they do not have much of a description of the three men who committed the crime because they wore masks to hide their identity.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
home invasiontortureburn injuriesu.s. & worldchild injuredTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHILD INJURED
'Uncle' accused of beating 7 children with extension cord
7-year-old boy set on fire with nail polish remover, mom says
2 toddlers struck by train, 1 fatally, in Portage
Girl, 3, in critical condition after being struck by motorcycle in Lincolnwood
Boy, 6, hit by boat while swimming in Fox River
More child injured
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
2 persons of interest questioned in deaths of 2 missing teens released
Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action
Cubs' Yu Darvish done for season after MRI reveals stress reaction
Police investigating attack on Merrillville priest as hate crime
Show More
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Venezuela earthquake measures at 7.3 magnitude
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' pleads guilty in Cook County court
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Toddlers survive 2 days alone after mom dies in car crash
More News