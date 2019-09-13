Home Depot offering 99-cent smoke detectors this weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Fire Department is teaming up with Home Depot to make smoke detectors more affordable.

For the next few days Home Depot stores in the city will sell smoke detectors for just 99 cents each.

RELATED: Fire safety: How to keep your kids safe, when to check your detector

The discount is only available through Sunday and while supplies last.

The goal is to increase fire safety by selling the smoke detectors at a discounted rate so everyone can afford to help protect their home and family.

Here's a list of store locations:

2555 N. Normandy Ave.

2803 S. Cicero Ave.
1232 W. North Ave
200-232 W. 87th St.
1300 S. Clinton St.
2750 N. Elston Ave.

1919 N. Cicero Ave.
2665 N. Halsted St.
3500 N. Kimball Ave.
4555 S. Western Ave
6211 N. Lincoln Ave
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fire safetyhome depotchicago fire department
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Heavy rain leads to flash flooding in north suburbs
Man accused of fatally shooting Dolton mother driving with children
South Side man fined for yard violations at home he doesn't own
Google Earth helps find body of Florida man missing since 1997
Chicago spent $213M on lawyers in police cases: Report
Ohio teen found not guilty of murdering newborn baby
Taste of Mexico City at Xocome Antojeria in Archer Heights
Show More
Eddie Money, 'Two Tickets to Paradise' singer, dies at 70
Felicity Huffman to be sentenced Friday in college admissions scheme
Jury selection begins Friday for man accused of murdering Tyshawn Lee
O'Hare to hold emergency exercise Saturday
Friday the 13th full moon to rise this week
More TOP STORIES News