Home Depot offering 99-cent smoke detectors this weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Fire Department is teaming up with Home Depot to make smoke detectors more affordable.For the next few days Home Depot stores in the city will sell smoke detectors for just 99 cents each.The discount is only available through Sunday and while supplies last.The goal is to increase fire safety by selling the smoke detectors at a discounted rate so everyone can afford to help protect their home and family.Here's a list of store locations:2555 N. Normandy Ave.2803 S. Cicero Ave.1232 W. North Ave200-232 W. 87th St.1300 S. Clinton St.2750 N. Elston Ave.1919 N. Cicero Ave.2665 N. Halsted St.3500 N. Kimball Ave.4555 S. Western Ave6211 N. Lincoln Ave