AAA, IBA team up for effort to prevent tragedy during roadside assistance

Always remain alert. Avoid distractions and focus on the task of driving.

Maintain a visual lead of everything going on 20 to 30 seconds ahead of you. This gives you time to see problems ahead and change lanes and adjust speed accordingly.

Emergencies can occur anywhere on the road. When you see flashing lights, slow down and prepare well in advance to change lanes. Allow others to merge into your lane when necessary.

Don't follow semi-trucks or other large vehicles too closely. If a truck moves into a left-hand lane, don't speed around the right side. They are changing lanes for a reason; be prepared to change lanes yourself.

When road conditions are slick, don't make sudden lane changes which can cause an uncontrollable skid. Change lanes early and move over gradually.

If you are unable to move over, slow down to a safe speed taking into consideration that you are approaching a workspace where pedestrians are present.

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- The American Automobile Association and the Illinois Broadcasters Associations teamed up for a new effort to get drivers to slow down and move over.The effort is a way to remind motorists to "do the right thing" in order to avoid roadside tragedies.Truck drivers who stop on the road are especially at risk. The owner of Joe's Towing in Central Illinois said his two sons were responding to an emergency when one was killed."So Noah jumped in the driver's seat that he was close to and he's watching out his rearview mirror when another vehicle that was distracted by something and did not slow down, did not move over, coming off the interstate into the ditch and was headed right at my older son Josh," said Bruce Pedigo, Joe's Towing owner.State law requires people slow down and move over for emergency service and maintenance vehicles.