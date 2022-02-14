celebrity arrest

NFL player Adrian Peterson arrested for domestic violence at LAX after plane returns to gate: police

LOS ANGELES -- NFL running back Adrian Peterson was arrested Sunday morning at Los Angeles International Airport after an alleged domestic violence incident prompted a departing flight to return to its terminal, authorities said.

Officers responded about 8:30 a.m. to a plane that had been leaving for Houston before returning to the gate "due to a verbal and physical altercation between a male suspect and a female victim," the LAX Police Division said in a statement.

Police initiated an investigation and notified the FBI as required, authorities said.

Peterson, 36, was taken into custody and was later booked at the Los Angeles Police Department's Pacific Division for alleged corporal injury of a spouse. His bail was set at $50,000, online arrest records showed.

"The passengers along with the female victim were able to continue with their flight plans," according to the airport police news release.

Delta calls for other airlines to share 'no fly' list for unruly passengers
EMBED More News Videos

With unruly passengers remaining a problem for several major airlines, Delta is calling on other airlines to share their "no fly" lists.



Peterson, a 15-year veteran of the NFL, is fifth in league history in rushing yards and the only non-quarterback to win NFL MVP since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2006.

The 2012 league MVP, Peterson split the 2021 season with the Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks, playing in four games and totaling 98 yards and two touchdowns.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiacelebrity arrestarrestnfllos angeles international airportu.s. & worlddomestic violence
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
CELEBRITY ARREST
Jussie Smollett sentencing date set
Jussie Smollett sentencing date set
Rapper Vic Mensa arrested at DC airport for drug possession
Glenn Foster Jr likely died of 'neck compression, strangulation': atty
TOP STORIES
Avocado imports to US become latest victim of Mexico cartel battles
Sunday marks 5 years since Delphi murders as case remains unsolved
'Fake heiress' Anna Sorokin details life after prison in ABC interview
Gunman in Racine shoots, wounds 5 people, kills self: police
Suburban principal in limbo after removed for making masks optional
What you need to know for Super Bowl Sunday
Chicago Weather: Clouds increase, few flurries late Sunday night
Show More
Chicago COVID: Detainees offer window into jail surge, report says
Flights to Ukraine halted, redirected as crisis brews
7 CFD firefighters injured while battling fire in Chicago
8 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Kodak Black reportedly among 4 shot outside Super Bowl party in LA
More TOP STORIES News