Alderman Munoz pleads not guilty to domestic battery charge

CHICAGO (WLS) --Alderman Ricardo Munoz, who is facing allegations that he hit his wife, entered a not guilty plea Thursday morning as a judge decided whether he would be released on bond.
The alderman, who represents the 22nd Ward, and his wife were both in court.
Police said on New Year's Eve, the couple got into a verbal argument at their home 3000-block of South Lawndale Avenue in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood. Munoz's wife told police the argument escalated to a physical fight, and the alderman pushed her and struck her throughout her body.
Munoz left the home after his wife called 911, police said. She suffered some injuries, but refused treatment.
The alderman was arrested Wednesday at his ward office in the 2500-block of South St. Louis Avenue and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery.
Bond was set at $2,500 on Thursday.