Amazon robotics fulfillment centers coming to Matteson, Markham

MATTESON, Ill. (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and other officials will be on hand to announce Monday the construction of two new Amazon robotics fulfillment centers coming to the south suburbs.The new fulfillment centers will be located in Matteson and Markham.The project is expected to provide 2,000 new full-time jobs, officials said. The centers will also feature Amazon's robotics technologies.The announcement will take place at 10 a.m. at the Matteson Community Center.