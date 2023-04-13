An Amazon driver had his delivery vehicle stolen at gunpoint on West Fillmore Street in University Village, Chicago police said.

Amazon driver has delivery vehicle stolen at gunpoint in University Village: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An Amazon delivery driver's vehicle was stolen at gunpoint in University Village early Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

CPD said the 26-year-old male driver was in the 1400-block of West Fillmore Street about 5:20 a.m. when a gray sedan with two male suspects approached.

One of the suspects got out of the sedan, pulled out a gun and got inside the driver's blue Chevy Equinox, CPD said.

The suspect then drove west, with the sedan following behind, police said.

No injuries were reported, and no one was in custody later Thursday.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

