Chicago police warn of string of recent armed robberies, carjackings on West Side

CPD is warning of a string of Chicago carjacking and robbery incidents on the city's West Side. Some took place on Grand Avenue and Madison Street.

Chicago violence: Several incidents took place on Western Avenue, Polk Street, Harrison Street

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are warning residents and business owners about several recent armed robberies and carjackings on the city's West Side.

Investigators said between last Tuesday and Monday, armed robbers took cars, wallets, cell phones and credit cards from several victims before taking off.

Police said some of the robberies took place using the stolen car from another incident.

The suspects are described as three to four males, ranging in age from 16 to 25.

Here are the locations of the incidents:

- 1200-block of West Grand Avenue at 11:20 p.m. March 28

- 1200-block of South Western Avenue at 12:33 p.m. Saturday

- 2100-block of West Madison Street at 5:40 p.m. Saturday

- 3000-block of West Polk Street at 7:08 p.m. Sunday

- 3800-block of West Harrison Street at 4:45 a.m. Monday

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Four detectives at 312-746-8253.

