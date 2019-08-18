Amber Alert issued for girl, 16, missing from Northwest Indiana; family believes may be with stalker

Police believe Madison is with 22-year-old Alexander Martin Curry-Fishtorn.
Curry-Fishtorn is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 158 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes.
They are believed to be driving a dark grey 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt with Indiana license plate number 645RIS.
Madison was last seen on Saturday August 17 in Crown Point around 9:00 a.m. and is believe to be in extreme danger.
Her car was found abandoned on the corner of Magnolia and Sherwood Drive in Crown Point, according to police.
Some of Madison's clothes and personal belongings were found in the car, authorities said.
She was last seen wearing the same black hoodie as seen in this photo.
Her family has a protective order against Curry-Fishtorn for stalking, according to police.
If you have any information about this incident please contact Lake County Sheriff's Office at 219-660-0000.