Amber Alert issued for girl, 16, missing from Northwest Indiana; family believes may be with stalker

CROWN POINT, Ind. (WLS) -- Police have issued a statewide Amber Alert for 16-year-old old Madison Elizabeth Eddelmon of Crown Point, Ind., about 138 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Police believe Madison is with 22-year-old Alexander Martin Curry-Fishtorn.

22-year-old Alexander Martin Curry-Fishtorn.



Curry-Fishtorn is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 158 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes.

They are believed to be driving a dark grey 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt with Indiana license plate number 645RIS.

Madison was last seen on Saturday August 17 in Crown Point around 9:00 a.m. and is believe to be in extreme danger.

Her car was found abandoned on the corner of Magnolia and Sherwood Drive in Crown Point, according to police.

Some of Madison's clothes and personal belongings were found in the car, authorities said.

She was last seen wearing the same black hoodie as seen in this photo.





Her family has a protective order against Curry-Fishtorn for stalking, according to police.

If you have any information about this incident please contact Lake County Sheriff's Office at 219-660-0000.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crown pointmissing girl
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family demands answers in Indiana officer-involved shooting
2 injured, police release images of SUV wanted in hit-and-run
Englewood woman celebrates 108th birthday
'Endangered' Man, 83, missing from Bellwood
Chicago AccuWeather: Humid, Sunday morning thunderstorms and heavy rain
Man with 'Elephant Man's' disease to undergo major surgery
Woman fires gun at car leaving funeral repast, kills another guest: prosecutors
Show More
Woman thought she had kidney stones, gave birth to triplets
Neapolitan-style pizza made with fresh ingredients
Girl, 12, shot after bullet flies into home
Family finds live frog in container of organic salad greens
More than 400 kids compete in 'Hoops in the Hood'
More TOP STORIES News