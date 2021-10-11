amber alert

Indiana Amber Alert today: 7-month-old abducted in Merrillville, believed to be in 'extreme danger'

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team

Xeniyah Sanders (left) and Leandre Nutull (right). (Merrillville Police Dept.)

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (WLS) -- Authorities in Indiana have issued a statewide Amber Alert for a baby girl who police say was abducted from a home in Merrillville early Monday morning and is believed to be in "extreme danger."

According to the Merrillville Police Department, the mother of 7-month-old Xeniyah Sanders said a man entered their home in the 5600-block of Massachusetts Street through a window without permission, took the child and fled.

Police said Xeniyah was last seen at 5:35 a.m. on Monday seen wearing a white shirt with a watermelon on the front and the words "Grandpa is one in a melon," a diaper and no shoes.

SEE ALSO | La Porte County, Ind. investigating death of young child found dead inside home

Police believe Xeniyah is with Leandre Nutull, 35. He is described by police as a Black male who is 5-foot-9 and 160 pounds.

Police said Nutull was last seen wearing a black coat and black jeans and driving a silver 2006 Acura TL with Illinois license plates of CU62616.

Anyone with information on Xeniyah's whereabouts is asked to call the Merrillville Police Department at 219-660-0028 or 911.
