Christmas weekend travelers at O'Hare, Midway, across country deal with flight cancellations

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Many travelers are waking up in airports Sunday morning, struggling to get back home.Airlines nationwide have been forced to cancel flights amid a surge of COVID-19-related staff shortages.Roughly 65 flights have been canceled or delayed just out of O'Hare in the last 24 hours, and, across the U.S., nearly 300 flights are impacted, according to FlightAware.It comes at the worst time, with travel expected to surge Sunday through the new year.It's been a long holiday weekend for travelers, with more than 2,000 flights in the U.S. getting canceled.United, Jet Blue and American Airlines all grounded flights, blaming staff shortages as omicron spreads.Weather has also been a factor, leaving travelers scrambling.Ed Farley sat by himself with his luggage at his side and phone in hand, scrolling for new plans after his flight to Washington D.C. was canceled."I was flying out of Delta but now I'm going to try Southwest and see what happens," he said.The U.S. is still seeing a travel surge despite a surge in COVID cases nationwide.TSA has been screening nearly 2 million passengers at U.S. airports each day this week.