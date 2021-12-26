air travel

Christmas weekend travelers at O'Hare, Midway, across country deal with flight cancellations

Check American Airline flight status, that of United, Jet Blue flights as omicron, severe weather cause issues
By Maher Kawash
EMBED <>More Videos

Christmas weekend travel snarled by flight cancellations

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Many travelers are waking up in airports Sunday morning, struggling to get back home.

Airlines nationwide have been forced to cancel flights amid a surge of COVID-19-related staff shortages.

Roughly 65 flights have been canceled or delayed just out of O'Hare in the last 24 hours, and, across the U.S., nearly 300 flights are impacted, according to FlightAware.

It comes at the worst time, with travel expected to surge Sunday through the new year.

It's been a long holiday weekend for travelers, with more than 2,000 flights in the U.S. getting canceled.

RELATED: US to lift south Africa travel restrictions as experts continue to study omicron severity

United, Jet Blue and American Airlines all grounded flights, blaming staff shortages as omicron spreads.

Weather has also been a factor, leaving travelers scrambling.

Ed Farley sat by himself with his luggage at his side and phone in hand, scrolling for new plans after his flight to Washington D.C. was canceled.

"I was flying out of Delta but now I'm going to try Southwest and see what happens," he said.

The U.S. is still seeing a travel surge despite a surge in COVID cases nationwide.

TSA has been screening nearly 2 million passengers at U.S. airports each day this week.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelchicagomidway airporto'hareair travelomicron varianto'hare airportcoronaviruschristmascoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemicmidway airportcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AIR TRAVEL
Flight cancellations snarl holiday plans for thousands
COVID cases can't dampen Chicago's Christmas spirit
United, Delta cancel flights just before Christmas Eve
Fees for US passports are about to pop way up
TOP STORIES
New laws 2022: Illinois legislation that takes effect Jan. 1
Police seek witnesses to gunfight at Oakbrook Center
Sweet repeat: Brothers regift same hard candy for decades
Minnesota police investigate 50-car pile-up on Christmas Day
Desmond Tutu, South African equality activist, dies at 90
Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2021
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, not too cold Sunday
Show More
Father uses vulgar insult during holiday call with Biden
T. Mark Taylor, who designed iconic He-Man toys, dies at 80
Man found shot to death outside East Chicago bar
How to see 'Christmas Comet' in sky tonight
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
More TOP STORIES News