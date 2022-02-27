2022 Chicago Go Red for Women Luncheon seeks to draw attention to cardiovascular disease

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The American Heart Association is hosting its annual Chicago Go Red for Women Luncheon.It's happening March 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Marriott Marquis in the South Loop.Since 2004, the Go Red for Women movement has educated millions of women about their No. 1 health threat: cardiovascular disease.Now there's a new challenge -- younger women and women of color are not aware that this threat is real.Innovation ensures all women are aware of their greatest health threat, their risks and what they can do to reduce them. Good health is a journey, not a destination, and the AHA wants to walk hand in hand with women throughout their lifetimes as their trusted wellness partner.Tickets are $500, and the deadline to register is March 15.