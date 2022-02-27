go red for women

2022 Chicago Go Red for Women Luncheon seeks to draw attention to cardiovascular disease

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
2022 Chicago Go Red for Women Luncheon in March

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The American Heart Association is hosting its annual Chicago Go Red for Women Luncheon.

It's happening March 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Marriott Marquis in the South Loop.

Since 2004, the Go Red for Women movement has educated millions of women about their No. 1 health threat: cardiovascular disease.

RELATED: Go Red For Women 2022 with heart disease survivor Star Jones

Now there's a new challenge -- younger women and women of color are not aware that this threat is real.

Innovation ensures all women are aware of their greatest health threat, their risks and what they can do to reduce them. Good health is a journey, not a destination, and the AHA wants to walk hand in hand with women throughout their lifetimes as their trusted wellness partner.

Tickets are $500, and the deadline to register is March 15.
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagosouth loopgo red for womenheart disease
