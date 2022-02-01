women and heart disease

Go Red For Women 2022 with heart disease survivor Star Jones

Cardiovascular disease is #1 killer of women.
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Go Red For Women 2021 with heart disease survivor Star Jones

CHICAGO (WLS) -- February is American Heart Month.

Cardiovascular disease is the number one of killer of women. It claims more lives than all forms of cancer, combined.

The majority of deaths are from high blood pressure and research shows heart attacks are on the rise in the younger generations.

The Go Red For Women movement empowers women to take charge of their physical, mental and maternal health.

Star Jones is a longtime supporter and advocate for "Go Red For Women".

She is also a heart disease survivor herself.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagowomen and heart diseasewomen and healthwomen and heart diseaseheart diseaseheart healthwomen
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WOMEN AND HEART DISEASE
Our Chicago: Healthy tips to protect from heart disease, stroke
Wear Red Day 2021 raises awareness about heart disease in women
Newsviews: 'Go Red for Women'
Fact or fiction: Best food and drink for heart health
TOP STORIES
Chicago weather forecast includes 10+ inches of snow for parts of area
IL treasurer encouraging residents to check for unclaimed property
Over 100 have cases tied to disgraced CPD sergeant vacated
R. Kelly tests positive for COVID, delaying post-trial defense
Happy Lunar New Year! 2022 is the Year of the Tiger
Nursing student found dead on West Side was strangled, smothered: ME
Whoopi Goldberg sorry for 'Holocaust not about race' remark
Show More
2 killed, 1 critically wounded in East Chatham shooting
Tom Brady officially announces retirement
Unsealed affidavit reveals FBG Duck killers' alleged plan
Al Capone's granddaughter shares warm memories of 'Papa'
Video shows Kendall deputies rescue 2 from burning home
More TOP STORIES News