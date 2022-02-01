Go Red For Women 2022 with heart disease survivor Star Jones

CHICAGO (WLS) -- February is American Heart Month.
Cardiovascular disease is the number one of killer of women. It claims more lives than all forms of cancer, combined.
The majority of deaths are from high blood pressure and research shows heart attacks are on the rise in the younger generations.
The Go Red For Women movement empowers women to take charge of their physical, mental and maternal health.
Star Jones is a longtime supporter and advocate for "Go Red For Women".
She is also a heart disease survivor herself.
