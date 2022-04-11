American Idol 2022: Illinoisan contestants Leah Marlene, Sir Blayke, compete at Aulani Resort

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The American Idol judges had some fun with Team Illinois."It breaks our hearts to say this to you at the same time, we kind of enjoy seeing you freak out, welcome to the top 24!" Katy Perry said to Leah Marlene, a contestant from Normal.It means a trip to Hawaii."Unfortunately we are eliminating you from the top 59, and we are putting you in the top 24!" Katy Perry said to Sir Blayke, a contestant from Chicago.Marlene and Blayke discussed the competition with ABC7."My whole mindset has just been to be as present as possible and enjoy all the little moments, because you just don't know whether you're going to be able to have any more moments on the show, just take it in as it comes," Marlene said.Blayke weighed in on what he and Marlene bring to the show from Chicago and Indiana."Authenticity and culture," Blayke said. "I brought some culture. I can't wait for you guys to see!"Both Leah Marlene and Sir Blayke perform at the Aulani Resort on Monday night, and they want your votes.