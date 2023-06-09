'Windy City Weekend' talks new Bucktown jewelry shop, latest movies

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on "Windy City Weekend," Val and Ryan talked about the latest topics.

"Two Beers and a Puppy Relationship Test": If you're trying to see if you trust someone, there's a simple test. Would you have two beers with them and let them watch your puppy?

Apple is finally fixing autocorrect. Apple unveiled that they're finally fixing autocorrect's annoying correction for a common swear word.

Sweden registered sex as a national sport: Anything can be a sport, and now Sweden has registered sex as a national sport, and they're even holding a championship!

Roeper's Reviews: Spend or save?

'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' - SAVE

In "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts", Optimus Prime and the Autobots must join forces with a group of Transformers known as the "Maximals" to save earth yet again.

'Based On A True Story' - SAVE

Kaley Cuoco stars in a new comedy thriller where a realtor, a former tennis star and a plumber cash in on America's obsession with true crime when they realize how close they are to an infamous serial killer in Los Angeles.

'The Crowded Room' - SAVE

"The Crowded Room" stars Tom Holland as the first person to use multiple personality disorder as a defense in a criminal case.

'Arnold' - SPEND

"Arnold" is a new Netflix docuseries about the life and career of Arnold Schwarzenegger.

