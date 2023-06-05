Our Chicago City Hall: Looking at Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's first 3 weeks in office

ABC 7 political analyst Laura Washington looks back at the first three weeks of new Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's administration.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- New Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has already made positive accomplishments during his first three weeks on City Hall's fifth floor, but he still faces concerns leading into summer, specifically with the hot-button issues of public safety and the influx of migrants to Chicago.

" [ Johnson ] works well with people and people like him," said Laura Washington, ABC 7 Chicago's political analyst. "And that's something that you see already coming across in city council meetings and in his encounter even with the media."

" [ But ] he comes into this job with virtually no management experience, and he's running the third largest city in America," Washington said. "So there are a lot of questions about whether or not he's up for that job."

Johnson is presiding over a completely overhauled City Council, with 14 new alderpersons presiding at the Council's first meeting on May 24. At that meeting, Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) called it "the most diverse City Council in Chicago history". It is composed of 20 Black, 14 white, 14 Latinos and two Asian alders, with nine of the council members being openly LGBTQ+.

"It's diverse in so many different ways, racially, ethnically, socially, gender wise and politically," Washington said. "And it's much further to the left than you've ever seen in Chicago history