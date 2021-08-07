localish

A food lover is offering the Chicagoland area Latin-fusion vegan dishes!

By Yukare Nakayama
A food lover is offering Chicago Latin-fusion vegan dishes

CHICAGO -- Amor y Sofrito is a vegan Latin-infused catering company. Owner Karla Morales started her business four years ago to offer the Chicagoland area and the Latinx community delicious vegan food options.

"My business is a 100% plant-based Latinx soul food magic," said Morales.

Morales is a native of Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood where she operates her business from her home kitchen. She said it started out as a fun hobby and eventually turned into a full-blown business.

Amor y Sofrita is a blend of several different cuisines ranging from Puerto Rican to Mexican fusion.

"What makes my business very interesting is that I combine very unusual textures and flavors. I like to experiment. They call me the vegan alchemist," said Morales.

To learn more about Amor y Sofrito, check out their Instagram at amor_y_sofrito.
chicagopilsenlatin veganfoodveganrestaurantlocalish
