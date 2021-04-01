Community activist Andrew Holmes hurt when CTA bus runs red light, hitting 2 vehicles in Bronzeville

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Community activist injured in crash involving CTA bus

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Community activist Andrew Holmes was in the hospital Wednesday after police say a CTA bus ran a red light and crashed into two vehicles Wednesday in Bronzeville on the South Side.

Police said the CTA bus was headed north on King Drive about 2:45 p.m. when the driver drove through a red light at 51st Street and hit a westbound truck, Chicago police said.

The impact then pushed the truck into a Jeep that was also westbound on 51st Street, police said.

The Jeep's driver, a 63-year-old woman, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with minor injuries, police said, and her condition was stabilized.

Holmes drove himself to the same hospital to be treated for a sore left shoulder.

The bus driver was not cited for the accident, police said.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
