Englewood church moves Easter Sunday services after massive fire destroys building

No injuries reported after blaze broke out just hours after Good Friday services
By and Maher Kawash and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
South Side church moves Easter services after fire destroys building

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A beloved landmark church in Englewood will move its Easter Sunday services after a fire destroyed its building on Friday afternoon.

Antioch Missionary Baptist Church services will be held at Calahan Funeral Home at 7030 South Halsted Street at 10:00 a.m. Sunday, the church said.

Firefighters were called to the church in the 6300-block of South Stewart Avenue around 2:15 p.m. Friday. A fire appeared to have started on an upper floor and quickly spread throughout the structure.

MORE: Firefighter, 2 others injured in Englewood house fire

By 2:25 p.m., CFD had escalated their response to a 2-11, and then to a 3-11 at 3:07 p.m. More than 194 firemen and 54 apparatuses responded to the scene, the fire department said.

Most of the building's truss roof had collapsed by 3:00 p.m., department spokesman Larry Langford said. No injures were reported and the cause of the fire remains unclear.

It was unclear if anyone was inside the church when firefighters were dispatched, he said. The fire appeared to begin in the upper rear of the church, where crews first noticed heavy smoke. Flames could be seen coming out windows of the church in a video posted to social media.

"This church is an anchor in this community," said Lead Pastor Gerald Dew. "This is a place where people have gotten married, found their faith, they've been encouraged, they've been equipped and empowered. It's a neighborhood church."

The cause of the fire was not immediately known and remains under investigation. Chicago fire officials officially declared the fire struck out shortly after 4:00 p.m., though firefighters were still fighting flare-ups and hotspots for several hours after.



"Most of the roof is gone," Langford said. "It was a very popular church in the Black community."

Dew said he does not believe anyone was inside the church at the time of the fire. Shortly before the blaze began, parishioners had filled the pews for holiday services to mark Good Friday.

"I know this: If we've got to lose something, losing it on Good Friday is the best time to lose it because after Good Friday comes resurrection Sunday," Dew said.

And while parishioners were devastated by the loss of the historic structure, they were also optimistic about the strength of the congregation.

"It's beyond the walls of the sanctuary, we are a family beyond the church walls. And we love each other," said Marquita Gill, church member. "It's very devastating, but I know we'll get past it."

"All this does for us is gives us a greater reason to redouble our efforts to be intentional about our involvement and commitment to this community," Pastor Dew said.

At one point a firefighter was seen being taken away in an ambulance. Officials said he slipped on the street and twisted his ankle; he was not injured by the fire.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
