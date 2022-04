Firefighter injured after falling off roof, 2 others hurt in South Side house fire, CFD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people, including a firefighter, were injured after a house caught fire in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood Friday.Firefighters were battling a blaze in the 6000 block of S. Paulina Street when a firefighter fell off the roof, officials said.The firefighter was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to CFD spokesperson Larry Langford.Two other people were also transported to the hospital after being rescued from the home.Firefighters are simultaneously battling a massive fire at an Englewood church . The two fires do not appear to be related.