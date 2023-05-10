Fallen Chicago Police Officer Areanah Preston mourned at vigil; 4 in custody in shooting: sources

Chicago Police Officer Areanah Preston was mourned at a vigil outside the police station where she worked Tuesday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It was an emotional vigil Tuesday night for fallen Chicago Police Officer Aréanah Preston.

Her family and fellow officers comforted each other as dozens gathered outside the 5th District Police Station, where she was stationed.

Earlier in the day, there was a procession through the South Side as her body was escorted to an Oak Lawn funeral home.

Four people are in custody in connection with Officer Preston's murder. So far, no charges have been announced.

Meantime, her family and the Chicago Police Department continues to mourn together. At the vigil outside the police station where Officer Preston was stationed, they remembered the 24-year-old who was only with the department for three years.

Preston's mother spoke, asking those who knew her daughter to lean on their faith during this incredibly difficult time.

"This is so hard and you guys believe in the power of prayer and you guys believe in God," she said. "Keep us in your prayers. Don't stop praying for us even when all of this is all gone.

Police said Preston was able to get some shots off after she was ambushed outside her Avalon Park home, returning from work early Saturday morning.

Sources tell the ABC7 I-Team that four people are in custody right now in connection to her murder.

Preston was just days away from graduating from Loyola University with her Master's degree.

Her funeral plans are still being put together.

