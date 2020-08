EMBED >More News Videos The Chicago Fire Department is investigating a claim that firefighters removed a Black Lives Matter banner.

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- Community members rallied around a church in Arlington Heights Friday after a BLM Matter banner was damaged in the north suburb.The sign quoted a bible verse that read, "Act justly, love mercy, walk humbly with God" followed by "Black Lives Matter."The community claims the banner has been damaged twice in the past week.Frustrated residents showed their support for the message the church was trying to send at a small rally.Most of the banner has been taped back together.Police say they are investigating the incident.