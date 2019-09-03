Armed mob storms Houston Popeyes demanding new chicken sandwich

HOUSTON -- An armed group of people rushed the door of a Popeyes chicken restaurant in southeast Houston Monday night demanding chicken sandwiches.

Houston police were called to the restaurant on Scott Street and Corder just after 9 p.m.

Employees told ABC13, ABC7 Chicago's sister station in Houston, that a mob of two women, three men and a baby were told at the drive-thru that the chicken sandwiches were sold out but that apparently triggered the would-be customers. That is when police said they tried to get inside the restaurant.

One man had a gun, but a restaurant worker was able to lock them out. All the while, the group left the baby inside their black SUV.

No injuries were reported, and police are working on a description of the suspects.

Follow Jessica Willey on Facebook and Twitter.

RELATED STORIES

Popeyes, Wendy's, Chick-fil-A battle on social media over best chicken sandwich
Teen registers people to vote while they wait in line for Popeyes chicken sandwich
Popeyes runs out of chicken sandwiches amid chicken wars
Man sues Popeyes for running out of chicken sandwiches
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
foodsocial mediagun violencefast food restaurantu.s. & worldrestauranttwitterchicken
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
37 shot, 7 fatally, in Chicago Labor Day weekend violence
Hurricane Dorian deadly in Bahamas, tracks toward Florida
Simone Biles breaks silence in brother's triple murder indictment
Odessa gunman called FBI before deadly shooting began
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, muggy Tuesday
Teen in medically-induced coma for disease possibly linked to vaping
'Carp Cowboys' keep invasive flying fish at bay
Show More
Teen charged with sexually assaulting girl at party
Woman, 81, killed in crash near NW Side pizzeria ID'd; driver not charged
Florida woman wraps home in plastic ahead of Hurricane Dorian
Man suffers cracked skull in string of violent carjackings on NW Side
VIDEO: Peyton Manning gets baptized as Bears superfan
More TOP STORIES News