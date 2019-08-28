Food & Drink

Popeyes runs out of chicken sandwiches amid Chicken Wars

If you haven't had the chance to try Popeyes' new chicken sandwich, you might have to wait awhile to get your hands on one.

The fast food restaurant turned to Twitter Tuesday to announce it has run out of chicken sandwiches.

RELATED: Popeyes, Wendy's, Chick-fil-A battle on social media over best chicken sandwich

The sandwich that started the Chicken Wars on social media has caused major delays at drive-thrus across the country.



"Y'all. We love that you love The Sandwich. Unfortunately we're sold out (for now)," Popeyes tweeted.

SEE ALSO: Fried chicken sandwiches in Houston that are better than anything at Popeyes or Chick-fil-A

The sandwich features Popeyes fried chicken and pickles on a brioche bun.

The restaurant did not say when it expected the sandwich to return.

RELATED STORIES
Bun B joins social media chicken war with new 'Hot Wang Sandwich' for good cause
Teen registers people to vote while they wait in line for Popeyes chicken sandwich
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinksocial mediafast food restaurantu.s. & worldrestauranttwitterchicken
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
West Side hit-and-run victim ID'd, driver in custody
Woman sentenced to 12 years in 'dark web' murder-for-hire plot
State's Attorney Kim Foxx responds to I-Team report on re-arrest of Dionte Johnson: 'No crystal balls'
Man charged in shooting death of Northwestern student appears in court
Gator Robb: New girlfriend 'the total package'
Auditorium Theatre awarded for historic preservation effort
South Side residents on alert for possible serial rapist, 4 women attacked
Show More
Woman who played dead while family was killed to take stand
Farmer's Almanac predicts snowy winter
Contigo recall for kids water bottles issued due to choking risk from spout
First responders from Henry Pratt shooting in Aurora train colleagues through drills
Kim Foxx announces Code for America partnership to expunge marijuana convictions
More TOP STORIES News