Chicago man gets 40 years for carjacking pregnant woman at gunpoint in Downers Grove driveway

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 5:04PM
WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) -- A Chicago man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for his role in carjacking a pregnant woman at gunpoint in the western suburbs, officials said.

Investigators said three men were behind at least three carjackings in Downers Grove and Warrenville over a two-week period in 2019. One was 17 years old when the crimes happened.

One of the victims was a pregnant woman. She was carjacked in her driveway on Hawkins Street in December 2019, Downers Grove police said.

DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said 23-year-old Emanuel Embry, of Chicago, was sentenced to 40 years in prison in connection with that carjacking.

Embry's co-defendant, 22-year-old Daysean Washington-Davis, was also sentenced to 40 years in prison in October 2022.

The case against another co-defendant, 20-year-old Martavious Robinson, is set to go on trial on June 27.

"In late 2019, within two-weeks' time, Mr. Embry, Mr. Washington-Davis, and allegedly Mr. Robinson terrorized DuPage County residents carjacking multiple victims at gunpoint during their short-lived crime spree," Berlin said.

