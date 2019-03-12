Army captain from Matteson killed in Ethiopian Airlines crash

One of the 157 people killed in the Ethiopia plane crash is from the Chicago suburbs.

By
MATTESON, Ill. (WLS) -- A man from south suburban Matteson was among the 157 killed in a plane crash in Ethiopia Sunday.

The family of 39-year-old Antoine Lewis is mourning his death and describe him as a man with a brilliant career. Lewis was born and raised in Matteson, one of nine siblings.

Lewis was a decorated military captain, working his way up in the Army, and serving in Afghanistan. His parents said he was stationed in Ottawa, Canada, and left on vacation to go to Ethiopia to do Christian missionary work.

RELATED: Ethiopian Airline crash: Black box found after 157 die in plane crash

Lewis was one of the eight Americans on board the Ethiopian Airlines flight en-route to Kenya, when the plane crashed moments after takeoff. The Rich Central graduate went on to college and then into the service, telling his family he wanted to spend his life serving people.

"He went doing the things that he loved, that he had a passion for," said Antoinette Lewis, the victim's mother. "His passion was just to make a better world, make a better place, both here and our mother country."

His family said Lewis eventually planned to start a business or charity and build a home in Africa following his retirement from the military in a few years. They said he had made multiple trips to Africa and that he equally valued where his ancestors came from and the country he served.

Lewis leaves behind a wife and 15-year-old son, and a large family.

"He was also stationed in South Korea, he was a military rat, he loved it, he was moving up through the military. He went in as an enlisted man and he got his undergraduate degree and his graduate degree. He's got a 15-year-old son," said his father Rodney Lewis.

His wife said she is still in disbelief. She called her husband a loving man trying to become a better version of himself each day.
