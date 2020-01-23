Arrest made in connection with alleged Red Line sex abuse, robbery

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 27-year-old Chicago man was arrested in connection with an alleged sexual abuse and robbery that took place on a CTA Red Line train on Jan. 2.

Antoine Jackson has been charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse, attempted aggravated criminal sexual assault, robbery and aggravated battery, Chicago police said.

Chicago police arrested a man who reportedly sexually abused and robbed a woman on the CTA Red Line earlier this month.



A 24-year-old woman was riding a Red Line train at about 9:57 a.m. Jan. 2 north toward the Morse station near Rogers Park when a man exposed himself to her, police previously said.

The woman told police that when she tried to change rail cars, he struck her several times.

He then touched the woman inappropriately and demanded she perform an "inappropriate act," police said. The man got off the train at Morse after taking her belongings.

Police identified Jackson as the man in surveillance footage that was released in early January and arrested him about 9:25 a.m. Wednesday near his home in West Woodlawn.

The suspect in the robbery and assault was described as 20 to 30 years old, standing 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 and weighing 150-180 pounds, police said. He was wearing a dark-colored jacket with a Chicago Bulls logo on the front and back, a white colored hoodie, stone-washed blue jeans and brown work boots.

Jackson's arrest comes amid a series of Red Line attacks in the last month. Chicago police released a warning Wednesday about recent robberies on the Red Line that appeared to target young people.

Over the past year, over 1,300 crimes were reported on the Red Line, a nearly 12% increase from the prior year.
