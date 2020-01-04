Man wanted for sexually assaulting, robbing woman on Red Line train: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Police released surveillance photos of a man they think sexually assaulted and robbed a woman on a CTA Red Line train Thursday morning.

The 24-year-old woman was riding a train at about 9:57 a.m. northbound towards the Morse station near Rogers Park when he allegedly exposed himself to her.

The woman tells police that when she tried to change rail cars he struck her several times.

He then touched the woman inappropriately and demanded she perform an "inappropriate act," police said. The man got off the train at Morse after taking her belongings.

He was described as 20 to 30 years old, standing 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 and weighing 150-180 pounds, police said. He was wearing a dark-colored jacket with a Chicago Bulls logo on the front and back, a white colored hoodie, stone washed blue jeans and brown work boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8261.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagorogers parktheftassaultsex assaultrobberysexually assaultwoman attackedsex abusecta
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hostage sexually assaulted during Rockford incident: police
Mother charged in South Shore high-rise incident
$5.4M of pot products sold in Ill. on first 2 days of legalization
Man charged with murder in strangling of woman found near dumpster in Des Plaines
Does abbreviating 2020 on legal documents put you at risk?
Man shot, killed by security guard on NW Side: CPD
Former St. Viator HS counselor charged with sex abuse
Show More
Woman, 75, hit by car in NW Side crosswalk
Chicago police rescue man from burning vehicle
Waukegan cops cleared of wrongdoing in death of man in custody
Chicago AccuWeather: Scattered morning snow then clearing Saturday
Man who died in CPD confrontation had self-inflicted and external gunshot wounds, death ruled homicide
More TOP STORIES News