Man wanted for sexually assaulting, robbing woman on Red Line train: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Police released surveillance photos of a man they think sexually assaulted and robbed a woman on a CTA Red Line train Thursday morning.The 24-year-old woman was riding a train at about 9:57 a.m. northbound towards the Morse station near Rogers Park when he allegedly exposed himself to her.The woman tells police that when she tried to change rail cars he struck her several times.He then touched the woman inappropriately and demanded she perform an "inappropriate act," police said. The man got off the train at Morse after taking her belongings.He was described as 20 to 30 years old, standing 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 and weighing 150-180 pounds, police said. He was wearing a dark-colored jacket with a Chicago Bulls logo on the front and back, a white colored hoodie, stone washed blue jeans and brown work boots.Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8261.