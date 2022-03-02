Religion & Spirituality

Churches giving out ashes across Chicago area on Ash Wednesday, including at CTA stations

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Churches offering ashes on Ash Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Many Christians will take part in Ash Wednesday.

Several churches in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood begin their "40 Days of Peace" campaign on this Ash Wednesday.

The coalition is called the "Pilsen Faith Table Initiative." It calls on churches, businesses and neighbors in Pilsen to be peacemakers.

Wednesday, priests and ministers from seven churches will lead prayers and offer ashes outside train stations. They will be at The 18th Pink Line station and at the Damen Station Pink Line station, both from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Chicago's fast-growing Urban Village Church will bring blessings and distribute ashes at eleven locations, all day from Metra and CTA stations to Daley Plaza and Loyola University.

-7:30 a.m.-8:30 a.m., River Forest Metra Station

--8 a.m.-9 a.m., Logan Square Blue Line station, Division Blue Line station, Harlem Green Line station, Bryn Mawr Red Line station
--12 p.m.-1 p.m., Daley Plaza, Loyola University Chicago, 53rd & Harper Ct
--5 p.m.-6 p.m., Logan Square Blue Line station, Division Blue Line station, Bryn Mawr Red Line station
--5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., Oak Park Green Line
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualitychicagopilsenashescatholic church
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Over 100 Chicago homicide cases closed without charges in 2021
FACT CHECK: Biden's claims in his State of Union address
Hyde Park bartender stabbed to death was 'one of the sweetest people'
MLB lockout: Wrigleyville, South Side react after Opening Day canceled
Girl shot in West Englewood was celebrating birthday with family
Dr. Ngozi Ezike to step down as Illinois' top doctor
Husband and wife killed in Pullman hit-and-run: CPD
Show More
Russia takes aim at Ukraine urban areas
Chicago Weather: Mild with sprinkles Wednesday
Iowa governor gives GOP response to Biden's SOTU address
Woman, 20, charged in hit-and-run that killed Glenview man, 22
Downstate attorney sues Chicago Public Schools over face masks
More TOP STORIES News