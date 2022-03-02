Churches giving out ashes across Chicago area on Ash Wednesday, including at CTA stations

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Many Christians will take part in Ash Wednesday.Several churches in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood begin their "40 Days of Peace" campaign on this Ash Wednesday.The coalition is called the "Pilsen Faith Table Initiative." It calls on churches, businesses and neighbors in Pilsen to be peacemakers.Wednesday, priests and ministers from seven churches will lead prayers and offer ashes outside train stations. They will be at The 18th Pink Line station and at the Damen Station Pink Line station, both from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.Chicago's fast-growing Urban Village Church will bring blessings and distribute ashes at eleven locations, all day from Metra and CTA stations to Daley Plaza and Loyola University.-7:30 a.m.-8:30 a.m., River Forest Metra Station--8 a.m.-9 a.m., Logan Square Blue Line station, Division Blue Line station, Harlem Green Line station, Bryn Mawr Red Line station--12 p.m.-1 p.m., Daley Plaza, Loyola University Chicago, 53rd & Harper Ct--5 p.m.-6 p.m., Logan Square Blue Line station, Division Blue Line station, Bryn Mawr Red Line station--5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., Oak Park Green Line