Our Chicago: Asian Pacific American Heritage Month

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month continues, a new legislation looks to require teaching Asian-American history in Illinois schools and an event hopes to bring people back to Chicago Chinatown.As the country celebrates Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, Illinois lawmakers could soon approve the TEAACH Act. It would require public school districts across the state to include an Asian American history curriculum.Supporters say it will allow Asian American students to learn stories that reflect their experiences. They say it will also help all students to better understand Asian American communities and their histories which is all a part of America's history."So the bill passed the House with overwhelming bipartisan majority support. It is now passed the Senate Education Committee. We hope to have the bill heard on the Senate floor next week, and then it would come back to the house for concurrent," said State Rep. Jennifer Gong-Gershowitz, (D) Glenview.A big event called "Taste of Chinatown" has been organized by organizations and city officials to not only celebrates the neighborhood's food but its culture and businesses.The event is sponsored by over 100 stores, restaurants and organizations, according to Jan Zheng, president of Chinese American Association at Greater Chicago"The business in Chinatown is picking up but very slowly," said Tony Hu, president of the U.S. China Restaurant Alliance.Hu said such events should help Chinatown businesses recover.