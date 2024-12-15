Chicago shooting: Man shot to death during fight inside West Garfield Park business, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot and killed during a fight at a West Side business on Saturday afternoon, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the West Garfield Park neighborhood's 200-block of North Pulaski Road just after 3 p.m.

A 30-year-old man was fighting with someone inside a business when that person took out a gun and fired shots, striking him in the body multiple times, police said.

Police said the victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

