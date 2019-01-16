A fire spread from one home to at least two others in the north suburbs Wednesday morning.Chopper 7 HD was over the scene of the two-alarm fire on Melanie Lane in Northbrook, north of Willow Road and east of the Tri-State Tollway, around 6:30 a.m.Flames from a single-family home spread to a home next door. At one point, both homes were fully engulfed. A third home was also damaged by the blaze.Authorities have not released any information about whether anyone was hurt.Firefighters had a hard time getting the fire under control. Several nearby streets were blocked to traffic. Drivers should avoid the area if possible.