Northbrook house fire spreads to at least 2 neighboring homes

A fire spread from one home to another in the north suburbs Wednesday morning.

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (WLS) --
A fire spread from one home to at least two others in the north suburbs Wednesday morning.

Chopper 7 HD was over the scene of the two-alarm fire on Melanie Lane in Northbrook, north of Willow Road and east of the Tri-State Tollway, around 6:30 a.m.

Flames from a single-family home spread to a home next door. At one point, both homes were fully engulfed. A third home was also damaged by the blaze.

Authorities have not released any information about whether anyone was hurt.

Firefighters had a hard time getting the fire under control. Several nearby streets were blocked to traffic. Drivers should avoid the area if possible.
