VIDEO: ATM stolen from Little Italy bar

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Surveillance video shows two burglars smash the front door of a Little Italy bar and steal an ATM Tuesday morning.The burglary occurred at Hawkeye's Bar and Grill in the 1400-block of West Taylor Street at about 3:20 a.m. Chicago police said the thieves broke the front glass of the store with a large rock and took an ATM in the front of the business.Surveillance video shows at least three burglars involved in the theft. They stole the drawers from the cash registers inside, but the owner said they did not have any money in them.The owner said the bar closed at 2 a.m., about an hour before the burglary.The thieves then took off in a dark-colored SUV westbound on Taylor Street and northbound on Ashland Avenue.The burglars hit a total of three businesses in the West Loop and Little Italy in a half hour time span. As they made their getaway down the street, they were spotted by police.Police have not said why the chase ended on the Eisenhower Expressway, but the burglars are still out there. and their crimes match a rash of similar smash and grabs in recent weeks and months.The owner of Hawkeye's said she just bought the restaurant about a month ago.