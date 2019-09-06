ATM stolen from Little Italy pizza restaurant

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people smashed open the doors of a pizza restaurant in the Little Italy neighborhood and stole an ATM Friday morning, Chicago police said.
The incident occurred in the 2300-block of West Taylor Street at about 3:28 a.m.
Police said two vehicles, a newer model black Jeep SUV and a gray Toyota Prius, with several individuals were seen outside the business. The vehicles were seen fleeing westbound on Taylor Street.
No one is in custody. Area Central detectives are investigating.
