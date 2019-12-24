Aurora father, daughter beaten, robbed while driving through Mexico

A 52-year-old Aurora man was shot during a violent robbery on a Mexican road, according to local officials.

VILLA DE COS, Zacatecas (WLS) -- A 52-year-old Aurora man was shot during a violent robbery on a Mexican road, according to local officials. His daughter and an 85-year-old relative were also with him during the ambush.

Jose Luis Gutierrez, 52, and his 19-year-old daughter Sofia live in Aurora, family friend Marlen Acosta told ABC7. The pair recently drove from Chicago to Texas, where they picked up 85-year-old Jose De Jesus Gutierrez. The three were then reportedly headed to Jalisco, a southwestern Mexican state, to visit relatives.

On the way there, the group was attacked in Zacatecas, a state just north of Jalisco, according to a Monday news release from the Zacatecas Office of Public Safety.

They were beaten and robbed, and Jose Luis Gutierrez was shot in the abdomen. The 52-year-old was airlifted to a hospital.

The League of United Latin American Citizens is assisting family in the Chicago area with legal advice and filing paperwork with U.S. authorities in Mexico after the incident.

In an alert last week, the Department of State warned travelers to reconsider trips to Zacatecas, saying violent crime and gang activity were common there.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 for updates.
