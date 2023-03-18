Hidden Warriors: Aurora museum exhibit honors legacy of women in military

A Republic Military Museum exhibit in Aurora, IL honors Women's History Month and the legacy of women in the military.

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- The Aurora Grand Army of the Republic Military Museum is honoring the long legacy of women in the armed forces and Women's History Month with the launch of its newest exhibit: Hidden Warriors - The History of Women in the Military.

Hidden Warriors showcases the role of women in the U.S. military from the American Revolution to the present day, and highlights the many challenges women have faced and overcome, including discrimination and prejudice, as they served their country with distinction and bravery.

The compelling exhibit also brings the military experience of women veterans from Aurora to life through personal stories, photographs, and artifacts from Aurora veterans, including the story of United States Marine Corporal Sara Medina, who was killed in action in 2015 while serving in central Nepal.

The Hidden Warriors exhibit will run from March 3 through Sept. 30 at the Grand Army of the Republic Military Museum, at 23 East Downer Place in downtown Aurora.

The museum is open from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. Admission is free, and donations are welcome.