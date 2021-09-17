Aurora police evacuating retirement home after vehicle hits gas line

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Aurora police are evacuating a retirement community after a vehicle struck a gas line Friday morning.

Police said the area around Montgomery Road and Mair Drive has been shut down after a vehicle struck the gas line.

Due to the gas leak, police are evacuating the Alden Courts of Waterford retirement community at 1991 Randi Dr.

Numerous roads in the area are shut down and police advice to avoid the area.



Further details were not immediately available.

