Aurora police evacuating retirement home after vehicle hits gas line

UPDATE: Numerous roads continue to be shut down around the area of Montgomery Road and Mair Drive. Due to the gas leak, we are currently evacuating the Alden Courts of Waterford retirement community. https://t.co/9gq9iCAxDq — Aurora Police Department (@AuroraPoliceIL) September 17, 2021

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Aurora police are evacuating a retirement community after a vehicle struck a gas line Friday morning.Police said the area around Montgomery Road and Mair Drive has been shut down after a vehicle struck the gas line.Due to the gas leak, police are evacuating the Alden Courts of Waterford retirement community at 1991 Randi Dr.Numerous roads in the area are shut down and police advice to avoid the area.Further details were not immediately available.